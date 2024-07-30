Browns Already Changing Deshaun Watson Plans at Camp
Big things are expected from the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and any potential success hinges on quarterback Deshaun Watson's performance. The veteran gunslinger hasn't come close to living up to his $230 million mega-deal for several reasons — whether it's his lengthy injury history or numerous off-field distractions — and Browns fans are beginning to be frustrated.
Fans who hoped to see a promising summer from Watson have been left disappointed. While he's had his moments here and there, the Browns QB1 raised some red flags with an early exit from Monday's practice following a series of inaccurate throws.
The 28-year-old QB was supposed to be given some time to rest on Tuesday, however, that didn't end up being the case.
Browns Training Camp: Deshaun Watson Practices on Tuesday
Even though he was supposed to be relaxing, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reports that Watson participated in "practice in shells" on Tuesday. Cabot also added that the ex-Clemson signal-caller will also participate in a "light walkthrough" that'll be closed off to the media on Wednesday.
After completely missing his netting targets on Monday, you can't blame Watson for returning to the field less than 24 hours later. He's facing a ton of pressure to live up to his lofty contract this fall, so it's in his best interest to do whatever he can to ease the fanbase's worried minds.
Watson's Browns tenure has been marred by his lack of availability. Between a lengthy suspension and neverending injury history, the three-time Pro Bowl QB has only made 12 starts across the last two regular seasons, leading Cleveland to an 8-4 record in the process.
Unfortunately, Watson's play has also left something to be desired. The former league passing yards leader has struggled to showcase his once-elite arm, averaging an uninspiring 185.8 passing yards per game with an 81.7 passer rating while throwing 14 touchdowns to nine interceptions since the start of the 2022 NFL season.
For reference, Joe Flacco — who didn't play for the Browns until December — averaged over 232 passing yards while connecting on 13 TDs in five starts last year. Even though Flacco's eight INTs weren't attractive, his performance left Cleveland supporters to wonder why Watson couldn't have a similar impact as his 39-year-old counterpart.
Assuming he's healthy come Week 1, there isn't an excuse for Watson not to succeed this fall. Not only is a strong offensive line protecting him, but he has more weapons than ever with the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Jamari Thrash, and D'Onta Foreman joining Cleveland's already-promising attack.
Watson's play returning to an elite level would go a long way in helping improve his outlook. As it stands, the ex-Tigers QB owns the ninth-best odds to be named the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
