Deshaun Watson's Early Practice Exit Raises Questions About Health
The 2024 campaign will be a very interesting one for the Cleveland Browns. They went 11-6 last season and made the playoffs but they hammered with injuries that ultimately derailed them in the playoffs.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson was one of the guys who had his 2023 season cut short. He suffered a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his shoulder that ended his year.
It's been a slow grind for him this offseason as he's been rehabbing.
Training camp is underway and Watson has been slowly ramping up his workload but the latest report from practice on July 29 isn't the most ringing endorsement for Watson.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Ends Practice Early on July 29
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watson shut down his practice earlier than the other three signal callers on the team.
"The quarterbacks gathered in the end zone for a drill which began with a series of drop backs and then offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey pitching a shotgun ‘snap’ into the end zone for a pass across the field into a net at the 25. When Watson, coming off surgery in November to repair his fractured right shoulder socket, took his first crack at it, the ball bounced in front of the net, which was unusual for him considering it’s come out so well and with such great zip since organized team activities. It also proved to be is last rep of the day. He took off his helmet and pads, rotated the arm slightly, and headed over to the sidelines while the other three quarterbacks — Jameis Winston, Tyler Hunter and Dorian Thompson-Robinson continued to work."- Mary Kay Cabot
Cabot added that sources said this was nothing to worry about but it rings the alarm a bit. This is right after an off day on Monday and a scheduled off day on Tuesday.
So it makes you think, is Watson's injury more serious than they are giving off? Last season's saga about Watson's injury makes it hard to believe everything they say.
We'll have to watch practices closely over the next couple of days but this isn't the best news coming from Browns camp.
