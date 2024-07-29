Browns Get Big Reinforcement Back at Practice on Monday
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns saw a familiar face return to training camp on Monday, who played an integral role in the offense last season. Third-year running back Jerome Ford was at training camp after missing the first couple of days because of a personal/excused absence, per Daryl Ruiter.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Ford missed the start of camp because he has a "bundle of joy," per Mary Kay Cabot.
The Browns should be excited about Ford’s training camp debut, who was outstanding last year alongside Kareem Hunt. Ford and Hunt were a dynamic duo in 2023 as they filled the void left by star running back Nick Chubb.
When Chubb got injured in Week 2 against the Steelers, Ford stepped in immediately and shined on the ground. The young running back had 106 yards on 16 carries, along with three receptions (four targets) for 25 yards and a touchdown.
The former University of Cincinnati standout exploded onto the scene with 813 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 204 carries. Ford also showcased his passing-catching skills with 44 receptions (63 targets) for 319 yards and five touchdowns.
There’s a huge opportunity for the 24-year-old running back to be the Browns’ RB1 this season until Chubb is 100 percent healthy. Browns GM Andrew Berry provided an update on Chubb on Monday, stating
Cleveland didn’t re-sign Hunt this offseason, so Ford will be locked in as the RB2 when Chubb returns, while Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman will battle it out for the RB3 job.
Ford was seen going through running back drills on Monday morning, so it's clear the Browns aren’t wasting any time to get him acclimated with the team.
More Browns news and analysis: