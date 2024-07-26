Deshaun Watson Gives Amazing Injury Update After Taking Big Step in Training Camp Practice
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are looking to take a massive step this season after winning 11 games and making the playoffs despite having a rotating door at quarterback in 2023.
The Browns started the 2023 campaign with star quarterback Deshaun Watson under center but he only played in six games due to a season-ending shoulder injury. Without Watson, Cleveland had to lean on PJ Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Joe Flacco, and Jeff Driskel.
While the Browns skated by with Flacco turning back the clock last season, they don’t want to be in the same spot this season. The good news for Cleveland fans is that Watson looks ready for the 2024 campaign.
At Friday’s training camp practice, Watson gave an excellent update on his playing status, which should excite Browns fans. The veteran quarterback told reporters he’s “right on track,” per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.
Watson was seen throwing in 11-on-11s for the first time since last season, which means he’ll be back on the field soon.
In limited action last season, the former first-round pick completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. Watson also had 142 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Since Watson joined the Browns in 2022, he’s played in 12 games due to suspension and injury. For Cleveland to win the AFC North or make the NFL playoffs this season, they’ll need at least 12 games this year from Watson.
It’s not impossible as Watson has a solid offensive line and the weapons at the skill positions to be successful in 2024.
