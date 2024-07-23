Deshaun Watson Makes Surprise Reveal at Browns Camp
The Cleveland Browns are kicking off training camp this week. They will be down in West Virginia as they begin getting ready for the 2024 campaign.
The Browns were slammed with injuries last campaign and that certainly limited their ceiling in 2023. One of those guys was quarterback Deshaun Watson, who had a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his shoulder.
He missed the remainder of last season but he's expected to be ready for the start of the season. Veterans reported to the building on July 23 and Watson revealed a surprise at the facility.
Browns News: Cleveland Has a New Weight Room
Watson was posting on his Instagram story and showcased a brand new weight room in Cleveland's facility.
Although that may not be news to the fanbase, that is a major boost for the players. Getting into the weight room is a very important factor for players. Consistently winning in there translates to the field and allows players to withstand certain injuries and allow them to push through as the season progresses.
The Browns are going to need that this season as they look to take that next step this season.
In 2023, the Browns went 11-6 and made the playoffs for the second time in four years. They are hoping to continue that trend this fall.
Everything starts in the weight room and the Browns have some new tools to work with.
Cleveland is in one of the best divisions in all of football but they have the third-best odds at +450 to win the AFC North in 2024.
