New Amari Cooper Contract Sets the Stage for Browns Exit
The Cleveland Browns ended their summer break this week. On Monday, all rookies reported to training camp for Cleveland, while the veterans joined on Tuesday.
The first practice will go down in West Virginia on Thursday, where they will hold seven practices over nine days.
There were some questions on whether wide receiver Amari Cooper would be there but those were answered on Tuesday. But it wasn't all good news.
Browns News: Amari Cooper Agrees To Restructured Deal
According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns and Cooper agreed to terms on a restructured one-year deal, that guarantees his $20 million salary but they gave him an additional $5 million on top.
Cleveland only offering a one-year deal is something to monitor. In June, Brad Stainbrook reported that the Browns were hesitant to offer Cooper a multi-year contract.
That's exactly the case here, which means Cooper will get to free agency next March. That isn't the best decision for Cleveland, especially since the Alabama product has been the clear No. 1 WR since coming to the Browns in 2022.
Over the past two seasons, Cooper has reeled in 150 receptions (260 targets) for 2,410 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. Last season alone, the 30-year-old finished with 72 receptions for a team-high 1,250 yards and five scores.
Cleveland also traded for Jerry Jeudy this offseason and gave him a three-year extension worth up to $58 million.
The Browns may not want to have two WRs on big-time contracts so they decided to roll with a one-year deal for Cooper.
That doesn't sound like the best approach, especially since he's the best weapon on the offense.
The Browns are focused on 2024, but with this deal, it doesn't seem like Cooper is in their plans for the future.
More Browns news and rumors: