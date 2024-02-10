3 Potential Future Browns to Watch in Super Bowl 58
Here are three players suiting up in Super Bowl 58 that Cleveland should look at adding in the offseason.
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of talent on that roster and have high hopes for the 2024 season. They went 11-6 in 2023 and notched their second playoff berth in the past four years. Cleveland owns one of the best defenses in the league with a powerful ground attack.
Teams are always looking to improve and that starts now. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are suiting up in Super Bowl LVIII and some players will be trotting out for the last time on those clubs.
These teams are stacked so it's difficult to keep everyone financially satisfied. There will certainly be some players touching free agency and here are three ideal candidates for the Browns to add this offseason.
1. Donovan Smith, Offensive Tackle, Kansas City Chiefs
The Browns dealt with so many injuries along the offensive line in 2023. Jack Conklin, Jedrick Willis Jr., and Dawand Jones all suffered season-ending knee injuries this past year and will be rehabbing their way back onto the field.
Conklin is rehabbing his second major knee injury and has $5.5 million in guaranteed money in 2024. Willis Jr. is due to make $14.6 million fully guaranteed on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal but he's not signed past next season.
Jones had a promising rookie season last year but still has some room to grow.
Donovan Smith is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March and he's someone Cleveland should look into. Smith has played in at least 12 games in all nine seasons in the NFL, showcasing his durability.
The 30-year-old moves well in the ground game with a good understanding of pad level. Snagging another veteran lineman is always smart due to their consistency and experience. The Penn State product has also played in 11 postseason matchups.