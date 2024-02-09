T.J. Watt, Not the NFL's Best Defender, Salty About Not Winning DPoY
T.J. Watt doesn't seem to understand the concept of a double-team. Maybe that's because he has to deal with them so rarely.
Myles Garrett was the best defensive player in the NFL this season. The players know it. Awards voters know it. Analysts know it. Micah Parsons said it. It feels like the only people who disagree are those who do nothing but read the stats and think that tells them the full story.
Well, those people plus T.J. Watt.
Browns News: T.J. Watt Doesn't Realize He's Not as Good as Myles Garrett
Rather than responding to Garrett winning the award thoughtfully, like Parsons did, or even just giving a generic classy response, Watt immediately started complaining.
Watt apparently struggles with the concept that Defensive Player of the Year is based on more than sack totals. That there are more pieces of pass-rushing than just finishing a sack.
First of all, Pro Football Focus had both Parsons (106) and Garrett (89) credited with more pressures than Watt (86). So while Watt finished more plays, he wasn't necessarily impacting quarterbacks more.
Watt's path to production was also so much easier than Garrett's or Parsons' that it's not even funny.
Per ESPN, Watt was only double-teamed on 14% of his pass rushes. Parsons was double-teamed a whopping 35% of the time and Garrett was double-teamed 29% of the time.
So despite facing much harder assignments, Garrett and Parsons were still pressuring opposing quarterbacks more often.
So even the "stats were better" argument that someone might make for Watt doesn't hold up.
Of course, it's no surprise to see a Steeler respond without class.
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: