Micah Parsons Ends All Debate Over Myles Garrett's DPoY Win
Rest easy knowing all those complainers also think they somehow understand defensive play better than Micah Parsons does.
This is not what we're used to as Cleveland Browns fans.
Myles Garrett was the clear Defensive Player of the Year in the 2023-24 NFL season, and plenty of former players and smart analysts were in agreement on that fact. But his stats weren't the best in the league, and players on more popular teams were being discussed as the favorites.
Usually Browns fans would be resigned to knowing Garrett would get snubbed. And honestly, that's what I expected. But he won the (very well-deserved award) on Thursday night.
Naturally, all those fans who were ready to overlook the best defensive player in the NFL were quick to start complaining about how their favorite got snubbed.
Thankfully, Micah Parsons himself shut down that conversation.
Browns News: Myles Garrett's Defensive Player of the Year Win Gets Vindication
Micah Parsons said what Browns fans have been saying all season. You've gotta watch the film to appreciate Myles Garrett's impact, because the way offenses game plan around him doesn't show up on the stat sheet.
First of all, I'm not sure where the graphic in the tweet that Parsons quoted came from. Pro Football Focus gave Garrett credit for 89 total pressures on the season — sixth-most in the NFL and leading Watt (86) but trailing Parsons (106).
Second, the constant attention Garrett drew from offenses played a massive role in why Za'Darius Smith was able to also record 61 pressures — more than any of Watt or Parsons' teammates.
And for as much as fans want to complain and say they know who is the best, who is more likely to be the better judge of player talent: Fred from Pittsburgh, or elite NFL defender Micah Parsons?
Garrett is one of the best pass rushers in NFL history, and this was one of the best seasons of his career.
Next time someone wants to read you a list of stats to try and discredit him, just smile and nod and rest easy knowing that Micah Parsons agrees with you, and that years down the line when Garrett is being enshrined into the Hall of Fame, those people will all be pretending they always appreciated his greatness.
