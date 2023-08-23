3 Prospects the Guardians Need to Call Up for the Remainder of the Season
The Guardians must give these prospects a look before the 2023 MLB season ends.
September is nearly here and the Cleveland Guardians don't have a ton left to play for. They still remain below .500 with a 59-66 record as of August 22, putting them 6 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.
Even though they're likely to miss the postseason, the Guardians' remaining schedule isn't entirely meaningless. With the roster expanding to 28 players once September rolls around, Cleveland has the opportunity to showcase the future by calling up several promising prospects.
To excite the fanbase about the franchise's future, here are three prospects that the Guardians need to call up for the remainder of the 2023 MLB season.
3 Guardians Prospects Deserving Call-Ups
1. Kyle Manzardo, 1B
The Guardians found their potential first baseman of the future when they acquired Kyle Manzardo from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Aaron Civale at the end of July.
Manzardo — a former 2021 second-rounder — is a highly-touted prospect who ranked No. 60 on Baseball America's pre-2023 rankings. He's an exciting left-handed batter who showed glimpses of his potential by racking up 22 home runs and 81 RBIs in 93 minor-league contests last year.
The 23-year-old 1B has spent the majority of the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Durham, tallying 11 HR and 38 RBIs while slashing .234/.339/.434. Although he's currently rehabbing a shoulder strain that's sidelined him for nearly two months, all signs point to his being healthy come September.
Even though Manzardo will likely join Triple-A Columbus when he's ready, it wouldn't hurt to see him with the Guardians. The Cleveland faithful still needs to be sold on his potential after shipping off Civale, who was one of the club's best starting pitchers this year.
Considering how starting 1B Josh Naylor could be stuck on the injured list until early September, it makes even more sense for the Guardians to give Manzardo a lengthy look.