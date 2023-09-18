3 Questions the Browns Still Need to Answer in Week 2
The Browns need to answer these three burning questions on Monday night.
The Browns opened the 2023 NFL season in a big way, decimating the rival Cincinnati Bengals at home last week. There isn't much time to bask in the glory, though, as Cleveland has another AFC North matchup on the horizon against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.
While the season opener had a lot to feel positive about, the Browns' effort wasn't flawless. There's always room for improvement and more questions must be answered if we're going to fully believe in the franchise's outlook going forward.
Here's a look at three questions the Browns must answer on Monday night.
3 Burning Browns Questions for Monday Night Football Week 2
1. Will Deshaun Watson's Arm Show Up?
When Deshaun Watson joined the Browns last season, his cannon of an arm was one thing that the fanbase was looking forward to the most. After all, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback averaged a whopping 301.4 passing yards per game during the 2020 campaign.
Unfortunately, Watson's arm was largely absent in Week 1. After averaging 183.7 passing yards last season, the veteran signal-caller finished Sunday's game with 154 passing yards while going an underwhelming 16-of-29 (55.2%) in the pocket.
Yes, we're a run-first team, but it's mind-blowing that Watson has only toppled 200 passing yards twice in seven starts with the Browns.
Needless to say, this is the perfect opportunity for Watson to prove himself. He should be motivated for revenge after losing to the Steelers last year in Week 18 — a game that saw him rack up 230 passing yards and 2 touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.
If Watson can carve up Pittsburgh's secondary while getting his talented group of pass-catchers involved, I'll feel more confident about Cleveland's season-long success.