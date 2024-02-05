3 Realistic Cavaliers Trade Targets at the Deadline
If the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to make a deep run this postseason, it's in their best interested to focus on these three realistic trade targets ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline
The 2023-24 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Feb. 8, meaning all 30 teams only have a few days left to finalize any deals. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one team to keep an eye on as they sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 31-16 record as of Monday.
The Cavaliers only have one first-round pick from now through 2029, but that doesn't mean they won't make moves in the coming days. With a ton of second-round picks and several movable contracts on the roster, the door is open for several realistic deals to be made.
Here's a look at three realistic trade targets for the Cavaliers this week.
1. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
On Monday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that there has been "significant interest on the trade market" when it comes to Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith. The 30-year-old 3-and-D specialist carries a $13.9 million cap hit for the remainder of the season before it jumps up to $14.9 million in 2024-25 and $15.3 million in 2025-26, per Spotrac.
Finney-Smith has been solid for the Nets this season, averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 42 games (31 starts). He's also averaging a career-best 2.1 threes made per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage — the fourth time in five seasons that he's averaged a 3P% of 37.6% or better.
A potential deal with the Nets might result in someone like Caris LeVert heading to Brooklyn, but that's a loss that the Cavaliers can withstand. Cleveland already has Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus at shooting guard, making LeVert — who carries a $15.3 million cap hit — expendable.
Considering how the Cavs are a bottom-10 team in terms of three-point percentage, adding Finney-Smith for the playoff run (and foreseeable future) makes a ton of sense.