Factory Of Sadness
FanSided

3 Realistic Cavaliers Trade Targets at the Deadline

If the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to make a deep run this postseason, it's in their best interested to focus on these three realistic trade targets ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline

By Devon Platana

De'Andre Hunter is one of three realistic trade targets for the Cavaliers ahead of the 2023-24 deadline.
De'Andre Hunter is one of three realistic trade targets for the Cavaliers ahead of the 2023-24 deadline. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

The 2023-24 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Feb. 8, meaning all 30 teams only have a few days left to finalize any deals. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one team to keep an eye on as they sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 31-16 record as of Monday. 

The Cavaliers only have one first-round pick from now through 2029, but that doesn't mean they won't make moves in the coming days. With a ton of second-round picks and several movable contracts on the roster, the door is open for several realistic deals to be made. 

Here's a look at three realistic trade targets for the Cavaliers this week. 

1. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets

On Monday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that there has been "significant interest on the trade market" when it comes to Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith. The 30-year-old 3-and-D specialist carries a $13.9 million cap hit for the remainder of the season before it jumps up to $14.9 million in 2024-25 and $15.3 million in 2025-26, per Spotrac

Finney-Smith has been solid for the Nets this season, averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 42 games (31 starts). He's also averaging a career-best 2.1 threes made per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage — the fourth time in five seasons that he's averaged a 3P% of 37.6% or better. 

A potential deal with the Nets might result in someone like Caris LeVert heading to Brooklyn, but that's a loss that the Cavaliers can withstand. Cleveland already has Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus at shooting guard, making LeVert — who carries a $15.3 million cap hit — expendable. 

Considering how the Cavs are a bottom-10 team in terms of three-point percentage, adding Finney-Smith for the playoff run (and foreseeable future) makes a ton of sense. 

Home/Cleveland Cavaliers