3 Reasons the Browns Will Win the AFC North in 2023
Shoring up the pass rush around Myles Garrett is only one reason the Browns are the best bet to win the AFC North in 2023.
It's one of the most embarssing streaks in football. It's something you probably don't even want me to type out. But it's something we need to acknowledge.
The Cleveland Browns have never won the AFC North. The last time they won a divisional title was in 1989 when it was the AFC Central.
But recent years have seen the Browns put forth some of their best teams of the last couple decades, and 2023 could be the best one yet. This could very well be the year the Browns finally take home the AFC North crown, even though betting markets aren't necessarily sold on the idea.
Odds of +390 are really not all that long, though, especially when all four teams in the division are given plus-odds (implying less than a 50% chance of winning).
In fact, these odds probably make the Browns the best betting pick to win the division. Despite ranking third, they have a real shot at finally pulling it off, and these are the top three reasons why.
Reasons the Browns Will Win the AFC North
A Full Season of Deshaun Watson
We only got six games out of Deshaun Watson last year, and it took some time for him to get back up to speed after being almost two years removed from his last NFL action. Admittedly, those weren't an especially pretty six games either.
But anyone who was expecting Watson to step in after such a long layoff, take the helm of an offense he had never seen live game action with and immediately return to peak form was delusional. There were always going to be some growing pains, and we can now safely leave those behind in 2022.
Watson steps in with most of the same weapons he began to build chemistry with last year, plus with the addition of Elijah Moore as a legitimate slot weapon. Not to mention that the Browns aren't done trying to add talent to the offense.