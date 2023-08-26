3 Reasons to Keep Watching Guardians Games Down the Stretch
Even though times are getting tough, there are still reasons to keep following the Guardians.
The 2023 MLB season is entering its final month and a good chunk of Guardians fans can't wait to be put out of their misery. Their lackluster August solidifies the fact that they simply aren't a playoff-quality club.
The Guardians have been stuck below .500 since July 31. Now that they're so far out of the American League's final Wild Card spot and have several teams ahead of them, it's no wonder that the fanbase is ready to tune out the remainder of the season.
With about a month's worth of baseball remaining, it's tempting to turn off the TV and forget that the remainder of the campaign exists. However, there are still reasons to tune in to Cleveland's final games, even if all playoff hope is gone.
Here are three reasons to keep watching the Guardians down the stretch.
1. The Future is Incoming
Even though the Guardians' present situation is abysmal at best, the future looks bright. The roster expanding to 28 players in September means that Cleveland will likely give a handful of prospects a chance to see what they can do in the majors.
The Guardians have several players worthy of getting looks in the 2023 season's final month. For example, fans have been dying to see first base prospect Kyle Manzardo after he was acquired for Aaron Civale at the trade deadline.
Manzardo has been rehabbing from a shoulder injury but was activated from the injured list on Aug. 23. After a few games with Triple-A Columbus, the 23-year-old — who is the MLB's No. 62-ranked prospect — could arrive in the Show come September.
Other prospects who've been in the system for some time, such as Jhonkensy Noel and Joey Cantillo (six years apiece), are also deserving of late-season looks. Playing meaningless baseball in September means the up-and-comers can get reps in without worrying about how it'll affect the season.
There's nothing like seeing a promising prospect putting things together, which is why it's wise for Guardians to continue tuning in.