3 Veteran Backup QBs the Browns Should Work Out During Bye Week
Week 4 may have exposed the Cleveland Browns' lacking quarterback depth. Backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked like every bit of a fifth-round rookie this past Sunday, which isn't really his fault.
However, it's obvious DTR isn't quite ready to step in at a moment's notice, which is an issue for a team that's a legitimate contender. As a result, Cleveland should be considering adding some experience behind Watson for the long haul.
The bye week presents the perfect opportunity to take a break from the season grind and evaluate possible QB options. With that in mind, here are three veteran quarterbacks the Browns should bring in for a workout while they're off.
Veteran QBs Browns Should Work Out
1. Matt Ryan
The Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens could've been a much different story if Cleveland simply had an average performance at QB. With a top-rated defense anchoring this playoff hopeful, a "game manager" type is all this team needs if Watson is sidelined again during the 2023 season. Someone who helps the offense execute its game plan, makes a few plays if needed, and isn't a total liability.
When looking at the current QB market, Matt Ryan sticks out as the best "game manager" available. While he's no longer an MVP-level player, he's still more than capable of running an offense considering his wealth of experience.
Yes, his one year in Indianapolis was not good, but he posted a 20-touchdown season as recently as 2021. He did that all while playing behind a suspect Atlanta Falcons offensive line, no less, showing his talent to make do with whatever is at his disposal.
And yes, his arm strength isn't quite what it once was, with the vet posting a career-worst 6.0 intended air yards per attempt in 2022. But he's still got some big-time, high-pressure throws in him.
Ryan could still be a good player in the right environment. With the likes of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku, Cleveland would be able to surround him with playmakers who can do a lot of the work for him.
In Ryan, the Browns add an incredibly accomplished signal-caller who can step up if needed and also serve as a mentor to both Watson and Thompson-Robinson. He presents the safest QB currently on the market by a wide margin, and that's the exact kind of player a contender should value over much riskier options who could sabotage their playoff dreams.