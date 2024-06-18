4 Biggest Winners From Browns' Offseason Workouts
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their organized team activities and mandatory minicamp last week and went on their summer break before they reconvene for training camp. The training camp will be the last opportunity before the team finalizes their roster and depth chart for next season.
Even though the offseason workouts are mostly a chance to build chemistry and see how new faces fit with familiar ones, they are also an excellent opportunity for players to make their case for an increased role for next season. Every year, there are players who emerge as winners out of the offseason and show that they are ready for a breakout campaign. Let's take a look at who those might be in 2024.
Martin Emerson, CB
Every report out of the mandatory minicamp was raving about Martin Emerson Jr. The former third-round pick out of Mississippi State is poised for a breakout campaign as he reportedly looked like one of the most improved players during the offseason workouts.
Emerson is part of an impressive crop of cornerbacks alongside Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II but should emerge as a bona fide star in 2024. During the mandatory minicamp, the defensive backs dominated the first-team offense. Even though it's important to note that Deshaun Watson is limited and Amari Cooper wasn't there, the Browns secondary completely shut down the passing game.
Breaking up a lot of passes and providing extremely tight coverage at all times, Emerson was reportedly one of the best players during the drills.
The 23-year-old is one of the most physical and intense defenders on the Browns roster and now that he is entering his third season, he will be even more polished and continue clogging passing lanes at a high level.