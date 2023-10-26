4 Browns Most Likely to Be Inactive in Week 8 vs. Seahawks
The Cleveland Browns will look to secure their third straight in Week 8. Facing the feisty Seattle Seahawks and dealing with major injuries, though, that puts pressure on Kevin Stefanski to maximize his gameday roster.
We already know quarterback Deshaun Watson will be out for the Browns, but who else will be absent?
Here are the four Cleveland players most likely to be inactive on Sunday for Cleveland.
Predicting Browns Inactives Week 8
1. Jerome Ford
Browns running back Jerome Ford is nursing an ankle sprain that he picked up last week against the Indianapolis Colts.
Early reports relayed good news that Ford's injury won't have a long-term impact, but the bad news is he's expected to miss some time in the short-term. It'd take a miracle for the RB to be ready by kickoff versus the Seahawks, and Cleveland would still probably shelve him just to be safe.
Instead, fans should expect the likes of Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. to lead this backfield, with possibly a recent practice squad signing figuring into the plans as well.