4 Browns Most Likely to Be Inactive in Week 8 vs. Seahawks
2. Isaiah McGuire, 3. Siaki Ika
While injuries have hampered the offense, it's been the defense that's helped lead the Browns to a 4-2 start.
The pass rush in particular is drawing significant praise, and for good reason. Star Myles Garrett looks like he's on a mission to win Defensive Player of the Year this season with his 7.5 sacks and league-leading 3 forced fumbles.
Meanwhile, the likes of Ogbo Okoronkwo (2.5 sacks) and Sione Takitaki (2 sacks) have provided some nice support, while Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris have helped this unit limit opponents to the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game.
Cleveland is waiting to see Za'Darius Smith (1 sack) make his mark, but the All-Pro should get going soon. Regardless, it's obvious this group is loaded with talent, which simply doesn't leave any room for Isaiah McGuire or Siaki Ika.
Neither 2023 draft pick has made their NFL debut yet with this defensive line proving too loaded to crack. It's not like Jim Schartz needs to change things up, either, with his unit holding opponents to the fewest total yards per game. That spells another game spent on the bench for the rookies.