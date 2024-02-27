4 Browns Who Will Lose Their Roster Spot to a Rookie in the NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns must upgrade several areas of their roster to come back better than ever for the 2024 NFL campaign. With that in mind, look for these four Browns to lose their roster spots to rookies found in the NFL Draft.
2. Jedrick Wills Jr., LT
Draft 10th overall in 2020, it's growing harder to believe that Jedrick Wills Jr. will live up to his draft day potential. The trend of disappointing performances carried into the 2023 campaign as he surrendered 29 total pressures (21 hurries, 5 QB hits, 3.0 sacks) while suiting up in only eight games due to a season-ending MCL injury.
All you need to do is look at the below chart to see how frustrating it's been to watch Wills each year, using statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
Year
Games Played
Total Pressures
Pressures Per Game
2023
8
29
3.6
2022
17
41
2.4
2021
13
28
2.2
2020
15
18
1.2
Wills is still under contract through the 2024 season, but his starting role is hardly safe. He just recorded a career-worst 60.1 pass-block grade on PFF (compared to 79.4 as a rookie) and if the Browns want to protect Watson as much as possible, the 24-year-old must be replaced. Having a reliable left tackle is crucial to building a winning team and it's clear that Wills doesn't fit the bill.
Even if Wills is determined to come back better, his latest injury could throw a wrench into that. Knee injuries aren't a joke and while medical advancements have come a long way, there's always a chance that he could come back worse than before. In the meantime, the Browns can take precautions by drafting a left tackle who could challenge for Wills' spot immediately.