4 Browns Who Will Lose Their Roster Spot to a Rookie in the NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns must upgrade several areas of their roster to come back better than ever for the 2024 NFL campaign. With that in mind, look for these four Browns to lose their roster spots to rookies found in the NFL Draft.
4. James Hudson, RT
Wills wasn't the only Browns offensive tackle who struggled in 2023.
Third-year blocker James Hudson was also the source of plenty of headaches throughout last season. Suiting up across 321 pass-block snaps, the former Michigan and Cincinnati product surrendered career lows when it comes to hurries (18), QB hits (7), and sacks (4) while taking nine penalties.
Surprisingly, PFF was not a fan of Hudson's lackluster performance. Of the 81 eligible tackles last season, the 24-year-old ranked 72nd as a pass-blocker (48.4), 67th as a run-blocker (50.7), and 77th for overall offense (44.7), cementing him as one of the least reliable tackles in the NFL today.
Again, protecting Watson is paramount to having a successful 2024 campaign, which is why the Browns can't afford to give Hudson another significant role. It's better to just replace him with a hungrier rookie from the draft who has a higher potential season than what the veteran has displayed thus far.
