4 Browns on Thin Ice After Stefanski, Berry Extensions
Wednesday brought a much sense of relief to Cleveland Browns fans as the team's offseason workouts (OTAs) near their end. After months of anticipation, the Browns finally announced that they had signed head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry to contract extensions.
The news comes about a week after Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that ownership wanted to have the extensions finalized by the end of mandatory minicamp, which lasts from June 11-13.
With one of the NFL's better head coach-GM duos locked in, the Browns can turn their attention to chasing a Super Bowl. It's now clear that Stefanski and Berry aren't going anywhere any time soon, so don't be surprised if certain players don't fit into their long-term goals.
With that in mind, here are four Browns who could be on thin ice following Stefanski and Berry's extensions.
1. Elijah Moore, WR
While several Browns left much to be desired last season was Elijah Moore. The veteran pass-catcher was acquired last offseason to provide Deshaun Watson with another weapon since Amari Cooper was the quarterback's only other legitimate wideout at the time.
But if you've been following the Browns, you know how Moore's first year in Cleveland went. Whether it was due to a rotating group of QBs or the struggles that come with moving to a new city, the 24-year-old left fans demanding more, registering just 59 receptions for 640 yards and two TDs across 17 games.
While Moore has been working hard this offseason to bounce back, his long-term future in Cleveland is far from secure. The 2024 campaign marks the final year of his rookie deal and if he can't prove early on that he deserves an extension, there's a good chance that GM Berry won't hesitate to allow him to hit the open market next spring.
There's also the possibility that Moore might not see as many targets as he did last year (104). Competition will be stiffer come September with Jerry Jeudy — who signed a three-year extension in March — now in the mix while Cedric Tillman and David Bell are looking to take that next step in their development. That's without mentioning Jamari Thrash, who Cleveland drafted 156th overall in April.
If Moore can't prove that he's capable of being a legitimate WR2, he might not have many games remaining in a Browns jersey.