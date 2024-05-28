Browns Get Surprise Update on Key Playmaker as OTAs Enter Second Week
Elijah Moore was one of the noticeable absentees when the Cleveland Browns began their offseason activities (OTAs) last week. While the first sessions were completely voluntary, Browns fans wondered if the veteran wide receiver was potentially upset about having to deal with more positional competition this offseason.
Fortunately, it doesn't look like anything serious is going on based on Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot's latest report.
Browns News: Elijah Moore to Participate in OTAs Phase 2
According to Cabot, Moore is officially back practicing with the Browns. The 24-year-old was in attendance when the second phase of OTAs began on Tuesday and "will probably be here the whole week."
The news of Moore's return comes just a few days after the wideout fired back at those questioning his absence. "Outwork everyone!" he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon, telling everyone to ignore the haters in a less-than-PG way.
After an abysmal 2023 performance, it's encouraging to see Moore participating in voluntary workouts in hopes of a bounce-back showing this fall.
The Browns acquired Moore from the New York Jets last year in hopes that he could excel in the WR2 role behind Amari Cooper. While the ex-Mississippi product was far from the NFL's worst receiver last year, the fact that he only recorded 59 receptions, 640 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in 17 games left much to be desired.
Getting Moore back on track isn't only important for the Browns' aspirations, but it's also crucial for his contract goals. The Sunrise, FL native is playing in the last year of his rookie deal and could receive a major extension "at some point during the season" if he can successfully prove himself, per Cabot.
The details around a future deal will be determined by Moore's ability to separate himself from the pack. Last year's WR group (outside of Cooper) failed to meet expectations, leading to the Browns acquiring Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos and signing him to a three-year, $58 million extension before even playing a game for the franchise.
If Moore can't prove that he has a higher ceiling than Jeudy, why would the Browns also sign him to a big-money deal?
That's without mentioning how the fourth-year WR must also edge out the likes of Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and rookie Jamari Thrash, who'll look to cement themselves as NFL wideouts.
A focused offseason and a full season with QB Deshaun Watson could be what Moore needs to turn his career around. The potential is there for him to be a 1,000-yard WR, but it's up to him to finally put everything together. Hopefully, his return to OTAs is the start of that ascension.
