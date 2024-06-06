4 Browns on Thin Ice After Stefanski, Berry Extensions
3. Shelby Harris, DE
The Browns have one of the better defensive lines in the NFL and part of that success has to do with their impressive depth. Defensive end Shelby Harris is one reserve player that Stefanski's staff relied on last season, deploying the veteran on 42% of offensive snaps across 17 games (7 starts).
While Harris' first campaign in town was far from the worst, he didn't exactly do much to stand out. His 11 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks were among the lowest outputs of his nine-year career as he also added five defended passes and a forced fumble. He had solid moments as a pass rusher, but his run defense (68.5) and tackle (41.2) grades on Pro Football Focus indicate that his career is on the decline.
Although Harris' job is likely secure for now, things could quickly change. The former Illinois State defender will face additional competition in training camp after the Browns added rookie defensive linemen Michael Hall (Round 2, Pick 54) and Jowon Briggs (Round 7, Pick 243) at the 2024 NFL Draft.
While Hall and Briggs might not be as experienced as Harris, their future with the franchise is likely more secure. While they'll be playing on the first year of their rookie contracts next season, Harris is slated to become a free agent once the campaign ends.
Considering that the Browns can save $2.3 million by cutting him at any point this summer, it's in Harris' best interest to step up by proving to his coach and general manager that he belongs.