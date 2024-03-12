Browns Re-Sign Two More Key Players From 2023 Team
The Browns have made a concerted effort to re-sign players from last year's squad to kick off free agency.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have been busy throughout the first two days of free agency. They’ve made sure to re-sign a couple of defensive linemen from last year’s squad, ink a new backup quarterback, and add a veteran running back.
After a tough end to the 2023 season, the Browns are making sure they are doing everything in their power to be a contender in the AFC. Cleveland made a couple of notable re-signings in the trenches on Tuesday, which will provide them some depth next season.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns are re-signing veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris. Harris confirmed the news on Twitter posting, “We back baby signing back to Cleveland.”
Along with Harris, the Browns also re-signed veteran offensive lineman Michael Dunn. Dunn has played in 40 career games (six starts) and has only been penalized four times with Cleveland.
As for the 32-year-old Harris, he was a rotational defensive lineman in 2023 for the Browns after being a starter with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.
The veteran defensive lineman had a solid first year with the Browns, producing 28 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, five pass deflections, three quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.
Harris was productive last season, playing 42 percent of defensive snaps. Cleveland will likely look for a similar output this upcoming season as they try to build off what they did last season on defense.
