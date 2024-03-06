4 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into Free Agency
With the start of NFL free agency right around the corner, these four Cleveland Browns find themselves on thin ice before the open market kickstarts.
3. OT Jedrick Wills Jr.
Jedrick Wills Jr. is another Browns player finding himself on thin ice ahead of free agency.
Aside from a solid rookie campaign, the former 2020 first-rounder hasn't lived up to his draft status. The 2023 season wasn't any different as Wills played to a career-worst 60.1 pass-block grade on Pro Football Focus after allowing 29 pressures (21 hurries, 5 hits, 3 sacks) across 319 passing downs before his season prematurely ended due to an MCL injury.
For comparison, the former Alabama blocker only allowed 18 pressures on 507 pass-block snaps as a rookie, illustrating how much he's regressed.
The Browns picked up Wills' fifth-year option last May, so he's currently on the 2024 roster. Having said that, if they believe that they can sign a cheaper, better option in free agency, Cleveland can trade Wills before June 1 to free up $12.7 million in cap space or $14.1 million if he's moved after that date, per Spotrac.
At the end of the day, it could be mutually beneficial for both sides to move on and start fresh.