4 Browns Vets Now Unlikely to Play in Week 4 Game After Latest News
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are desperately trying to get back on track against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After suffering an embarrassing loss at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 3, Deshaun Watson & Co. are running out of excuses.
Unfortunately, however, the Browns are struggling to get healthy, making things that much more difficult for Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, there were multiple key absences in Thursday's practice.
NFL News: Browns Missing Key Veterans in Practice Ahead of Week 4
Veteran offensive linemen Jed Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin continue to miss practices. Wills made his season debut against the Giants but suffered a knee injury, putting his status for Week 4 in jeopardy. Conklin, on the other hand, has yet to suit up this season after suffering an ACL and MCL tear in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Just when he was ramping up, he suffered a hamstring injury last week.
The offensive line for the Browns continues to be in shambles. Not only are Wyatt Teller, Hakeem Adeniji, and Luke Wypler already on the IR list, but Michael Dunn is also on the NFI list. James Hudson and III and Dawand Jones have played an outsized role so far this season and things haven't gone according to the plan. Deshaun Watson currently leads the league as the most-sacked quarterback.
Linebacker Jordan Hicks also missed practice on Thursday. Considering that Mohamoud Diabate is also on the IR list, his absence would create a big hole in the rotation. Pierre Strong Jr. is the other veteran who was unavailable but his absence may be more tolerable as James Proche will likely take on the return duties while D'onta Foreman will get more touches in the backfield.