Deshaun Watson Will Love the Latest Raiders Injury Update Ahead of Week 4 Clash
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns suffered yet another disappointing loss in Week 3, falling to New York Giants at home 21-15. The offense hasn't found any chemistry so far as the Browns rank second to last in terms of total yards. Considering that they haven't necessarily played a tough schedule to start the season, that lack of offensive production is deeply concerning.
The Browns have an excellent bounce-back opportunity in Week 4 against the Raiders. Las Vegas just lost to the Panthers in their home opener and there is an uncertainty surrounding their quarterback situation.
To make matters worse, they are now dealing with a serious injury to their best player. Maxx Crosby, who has been dealing with a high ankle sprain, did not participate in Wednesday's practice according to Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL News: Maxx Crosby Dealing With High Ankle Sprain
On the team's official injury report, Crosby is listed as DNP along with cornerback Decamerion Richardson, linebacker Divine Deablo, and offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This is in addition to an already long list of defensive injuries.
The Raiders already lost defensive end Malcolm Koonce for the season and placed veteran safety Marcus Epps to the IR list earlier this week.
Crosby had an injury designation last week as well and was questionable to play against the Panthers. The star pass rusher gutted it out but was admittedly limited and had to take some defensive snaps off.
The Pro Bowler will certainly try to play through the injury but will likely not be 100%. This will be a huge advantage for Deshaun Watson, who has been sacked an NFL-worst 16 times so far this season. Crosby, as one of the league's very best defensive ends, would be a good bet to get at least one sack against the Browns' miserable offensive line if he was fully healthy. Now, Watson will potentially have more time in the pocket to get the Browns offense going.