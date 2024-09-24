6 Browns on Thin Ice After Horrendous 1-2 Start
Expectations were high for the Cleveland Browns this year after making the 2023 NFL playoffs due to a late-season surge. Instead of picking up from where they left off, the Browns are only 1-2 through the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign, leading to many fans already hitting the panic button ahead of the looming Week 4 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Even though we're still in the first month of the season, the Browns must turn things around quickly. While a handful of players have performed well, others have left much to be desired and must step up if Cleveland is going to return to the playoffs.
Here's a look at five Browns who are on thin ice following an uninspiring 1-2 start to the 2024 NFL season.
1. Deshaun Watson, QB
Whenever a team is going through a rough patch, fans typically look toward the quarterback for answers. After all, QBs are often seen as the leaders of their team and the face of the franchise, which is why the Browns faithful are hoping to see Deshaun Watson get back on track to turn the ship around.
The $230 million signal-caller hasn't come close to matching his price tag as he enters Week 4. Watson has completed a career-low 57.8% of passes through his first three starts for 551 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 183.7 passing yards he's averaging per game are also tied for a personal worst.
Watson has yet to pass for 200 yards this season and hasn't even hit the 300-yard mark since January 2021. The veteran passer's struggles are further amplified by Pro Football Focus ranking him as the No. 22 QB in terms of overall offense (61.1) and passing (59.9) this season. That just isn't a good look given that he's the 11th-highest-paid player at his position this season.
It's even worse when you consider how Joe Flacco led the Browns to a ton of success due to his late-season heroics last year. Flacco was far from perfect under center, however, he still averaged over 300 passing yards per game and was the main reason why Cleveland ended up making the playoffs.
In other words, Watson has to figure things out soon or risk being sent packing. After all, the Browns can save $46 million in cap space if they release him after June 1, 2025.