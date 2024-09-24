Browns Shockingly Underdogs in Week 4 Despite Raiders' QB Uncertainty
The Cleveland Browns missed a golden opportunity in Week 3 and suffered an embarrassing loss to the Giants at home on Sunday. What has ailed them in the first two weeks of the season has continued as the offense failed to find any chemistry. Through three weeks, the Browns rank in the bottom third of the league in both terms of points and yards, while being the second-worst team in the NFL in yards per play.
Fortunately for Deshaun Watson & Co, the Browns have another excellent chance to get back on track in Week 4. They will be facing a Raiders team in the midst of chaos and uncertainty of their own.
The Raiders had a deflating home loss to the Panthers on Sunday, raising questions about head coach Antonio Pierce. They are 1-2 for the season and are now planning a shocking QB change for the Browns game.
NFL News: Raiders Planning a QB Change for Week 4
Las Vegas benched their starter Gardner Minshew against Carolina to give second-year QB Aidan O'Connell a look while offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's play-calling drew constant boos from the crowd throughout the game as the Raiders running game, which finished the game with only 55 yards, continues to be the worst in the league.
It turns out Minshew's benching may be permanent. Pierce didn't rule out the possibility of O'Connell starting in Week 4. Facing an inexperienced signal-caller should be an advantage for the Browns but the oddsmakers don't seem to agree.
Browns vs. Raiders Week 4 Opening Odds
Despite the uncertainty in Las Vegas and the possibility that Aidan O'Connell might start under center, the Raiders are still favored over the Browns on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline
Raiders -112 | Browns -108
Spread
Raiders -1: -105 | Browns +1: -115
If the Browns fail to take advantage of the situation in Las Vegas, things may start to get ugly for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.
