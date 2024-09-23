Browns Get Awful Injury News on All-Pro After Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are now 1-2 after a disappointing Week 3 loss to the New York Giants at home. Cleveland knows they need to start picking it up to get this season back on track before things get off the rails.
Beginning in Week 4, the Browns will start a three-game road trip, but on Monday they just got gut-wrecking news involving an All-Pro guard on the offensive line.
Browns News: Wyatt Teller Suffered Knee Injury in Week 3
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, guard Wyatt Teller is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his knee that will force him to miss around four weeks.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Teller may end up on the IR, as the injuries continue to pile up for the Browns. It appears that Cleveland was able to escape without any major damage to EDGE Myles Garrett but couldn't get that luck on the offensive side.
The Browns have already been without Jack Conklin and David Njoku for the past few weeks but now another All-Pro player will be joining them.
It's been tough sledding for the Browns offense through three weeks, ranking 31st in total offense (248), 30th in passing offense (152.3), and 24th in rushing offense (95.7).
Now, losing Teller will add another hurdle that Cleveland needs to clear. The 29-year-old currently has a 67.2 overall PFF grade with just one sack allowed in 2024.
The Browns need to find answers quickly and will have to rely on the depth they've built leading up to the season.
Next week, Cleveland goes on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns open up as 1.5-point favorites per FanDuel Sportsbook.
