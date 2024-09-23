Browns Dodge Bullet With Myles Garrett Injury Update
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns saw the injuries pile up in Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Giants. The Browns had multiple linemen on both sides of the ball exit the Week 3 contest, including star pass rusher Myles Garrett.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Sunday’s game that Garrett aggravated his foot injury and will undergo an MRI, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
The All-Pro defensive lineman has been bothered by this foot injury since before the Browns left for their Week 2 road contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Garrett only practiced once before the Week 2 matchup and did the same thing heading into the Week 3 contest against the New York Giants. That said, for Cleveland to get back to the playoffs this season, they need a somewhat healthy Garrett rushing off the edge.
On Monday, Stefanski provided an update on the star pass rusher and it seems like Cleveland will be okay for now.
According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Stefanksi said Garrett is day-to-day with the foot injury. The Browns head coach added, “Myles is battling every day. We feel he will continue to do that,” per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.
It’s good to hear Garrett’s foot injury isn’t serious despite the veteran saying on Sunday that he’s not only dealing with that specific injury. The 28-year-old explained that his foot issues have led to other leg issues, per Jackson.
Nonetheless, we shouldn’t be surprised if the Browns continue with this current practice regime to help Garrett manage any pain he’s dealing with. Cleveland will embark on a three-game road trip that starts next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.
