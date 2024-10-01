4 Browns Who Will Be Traded by the End of October
4. Jameis Winston, QB
The Browns have been a revolving door for backup quarterbacks in recent years and Jameis Winston is the latest name to join the list. The ex-2015 No. 1 overall selection made his way to Cleveland on a one-year deal this offseason after spending his first nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.
But with how quickly QB-related injuries can pop up around the NFL, it wouldn't be surprising if teams began phoning the Browns soon. After all, Winston is one of the more proven backup signal-callers in the league, having tallied over 22,000 passing yards and 141 TDs (to 99 interceptions) in 95 career games (85 starts).
It's also unlikely that the Browns will even want to bring Winston when he hits free agency. Former 2023 fifth-rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson made a lot of progress this offseason and could be the QB2 behind Deshaun Watson in 2025. Let's also not forget that the Browns aren't exactly loyal to their backup quarterbacks, as seen by their failure to contact Joe Flacco even though he led them to last year's playoffs.
Even if it's only for a future seventh-round pick, it makes a ton of sense for the Browns to move Winston if the interest is there. After all, it's clear that he isn't a part of the franchise's long-term plans.