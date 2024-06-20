4 Cavaliers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers have massive decisions to make this offseason. First, they have to hire a new head coach after parting ways with JB Bickerstaff. Then, they have to reshape their roster to ensure they take a significant step forward next season.
The reporting out of Cleveland suggests that the Cavs are likely keeping the core four together. They will run it back with the Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen group for another season to see if there is a championship contender there.
This means that they will presumably retool the rest of the roster. If the core four isn't the problem, then it has to be the role players. Once the Cavs have their next head coach and free agency kicks off in less than two weeks, Cleveland might be parting ways with the following four players.
Isaac Okoro
After four seasons in Cleveland, the former fifth-overall pick is finally hitting free agency. It is clear at this point that Okoro will likely never live up to the hype he came into the league with. However, he is still a solid role player who made small improvements every year.
He is never going to be a high-usage player offensively but Okoro is an improved shooter, having hit 39.1% of his threes last year. He is a good perimeter defender with an ability to guard multiple positions. Plus, he is still only 23 years old.
However, he is just not a great fit on this team. His best position is the shooting guard and he is too undersized to play the small forward. He is still not the most reliable shooter, making it tough to play him next to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
The Cavs need more forward-sized players next to their core four. Therefore, it's not worth to give Okoro a lucrative, long-term extension. A potential sign-and-trade scenario involving him could make a ton of sense.