Shocking Report on Cavaliers' Trade Plans for Core Four Emerges
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Cavaliers have shockingly been a part of the NBA news cycle over the last few weeks after losing in five games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
After getting bounced by the Celtics in the NBA playoffs, the Cavaliers parted ways with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and are currently on the search for his replacement. Also, trade rumors have circulating between Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarett Allen, as some believe this group needs to be broken up.
However, the latest reporting from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports suggests that Cleveland might not be ready to blow up its ‘Core Four.’
According to Fischer, the league-wide expectation is that Mitchell will sign a contract extension with the Cavs this offseason. Furthermore, Fischer adds “Despite a wealth of interest in both Garland and Allen on the trade market, Cleveland is not expected to entertain trade offers for any member of its core four at this time.”
It doesn’t come as a surprise to see the Cavaliers pump the breaks on blowing it up, especially since they are hunting for a new head coach. Whether it's James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson, or Micah Nori, one would think that they talked with GM Koby Altman about how they could take this current group to the next level.
There's this belief that a Mitchell and Garland backcourt cannot be successful for this team to move forward. However, maybe one of those head coaching candidates can create a plan to make Mitchell and Garland one of the best backcourts in the league next season.
Cavaliers fans weren’t happy with how things played out in the postseason after having a good showing in the regular season. Nonetheless, maybe a new head coach can turn things around with this group.
However, if the Core Four cannot get its act together by the trade deadline next season, could Altman entertain trade talks surrounding Garland or Allen? It will be an interesting offseason as the Cavs try to change their fortunes for next season.
