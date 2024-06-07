4 Most Overrated Players in the AFC North
The AFC North was one of the best divisions in football during the 2023 NFL season. Three of the four teams — including the Cleveland Browns — qualified for the postseason while the only team that didn't (Cincinnati Bengals) missed the cut by a single victory.
Such a tight divisional battle led to fanbases on each side arguing about whose roster is the best and worst. The thing about passionate fans, though, is that they tend to overhype their favorite teams, resulting in certain players falling into 'overrated' territory and the AFC North isn't an exception.
With that in mind, let's have a look at four of the most overrated players from the Browns' AFC North rivals.
1. Mark Andrews, TE — Baltimore Ravens
The NFL's tight end scene from the mid-2010s to early 2020s was dominated by a specific trio: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, and Mark Andrews. If you played fantasy football during this stretch, you knew your TE position was essentially screwed if you didn't land one of them.
But tight ends have improved in recent years, while the aforementioned trio has begun to decline. It's clear that they're no longer the players they once were and it's time for Baltimore Ravens fans to stop pretending that Andrews is still a top-three player at his position.
I can't deny that what Andrews did in 2021 was special. He set new career highs in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) while recording nine touchdowns en route to his debut All-Pro first-team appearance. Since then, injuries have caused Andrews' performance to decline, resulting in 118 catches for 1,391 yards and 11 TDs in 25 games across the last two seasons.
In fact, the ex-Oklahoma Sooner's 2021 performance is beginning to look more like an outlier when you examine his entire career. Across his six-year career, Andrews finished with 701 or fewer receiving yards three times and has only finished with over 70 receptions twice.
A major ankle injury held him to just 10 games last year, so there's a decent chance that Andrews' best days are in the rearview. Unless he finds a way to tap into himself from three years ago, it'll be clear that he's a good-not-great tight end.