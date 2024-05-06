Ravens Get Away With Ridiculous Roster Loophole
By Jovan Alford
Cleveland Browns fans aren’t happy with the Baltimore Ravens after they used an outrageous loophole to help them with their 90-man roster.
Late last week, it was reported that the Ravens used the International Player Pathway program designation on former second-round pick David Ojabo, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ojabo spent the rest of the 2023 season on injured reserve with a partially torn ACL. The former University of Michigan defensive line has only played five games in his NFL career.
The International Player Pathway program is not designated for players coming out of college in the United States.
Here’s how the NFL describes the program via SB Nation’s Dawgs By Nature:
"The International Pathway Player program is part of a broader long-term commitment from the NFL and its 32 clubs to accelerate global football development efforts, and see more international talent play the game. The NFL has a strategic focus on engaging and enabling athletes of all ages to find, play and thrive in the sport"
With Baltimore using Ojabo as an IPP player, he won’t count against the 90-man roster. The Ravens won’t have to worry about losing him, and they get to free up another roster spot for another position of need.
Ojabo, born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, moved to the US at 17 and ultimately went to college at the University of Michigan. Based on the league approving this move by the Ravens, one has to wonder if the Browns or other teams will take advantage of this loophole.
Late last month, Cleveland signed former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, who has been a part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program. The 24-year-old offensive lineman didn’t play high school or college football and is from Nigeria.
