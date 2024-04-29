Browns Add O-Line Depth With International Pathways Signing
The Cleveland Browns continue to add depth to the trenches with their latest addition.
As teams close the chapter on the NFL Draft, they are looking at the other avenues to add some talent.
Even though they didn't have a first-round selection or spend big bucks in free agency like they usually do, the Browns still found a way to improve this roster.
In March, the Browns traded for WR Jerry Jeudy and gave him a three-year extension worth up to $58 million extension. They also made some small depth signings like Jameis Winston, D'Onta Foreman, and Justin Hardee.
As they look to keep adding talent, the Browns used the NFL's International Player Pathway Program to snag a player.
Browns News: Cleveland Signs Roy Mbaeteka
According to Chris Easterling, the Browns are inking Roy Mbaeteka to a deal. He's been apart of the International Player Pathway Program after he spent time with the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears.
Mbaeteka didn't play football in high school or college and is a late bloomer to the game. The 24-year-old stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs 330 pounds.
In 2022, he signed with the Giants and spent time on the practice squad. Meanwhile, last year he joined the Bears as a part of the International Player Pathway Program. Mbaeteka stayed on the practice squad for the entire season.
At both locations, he made it through the entire training camp before being let go on the final cut-down day. He's shown teams around the league that he's capable of playing at this level but he needs some fine tooling.
With the abundance of injuries that Cleveland suffered along the offensive line, it makes sense that they are looking at all avenues to find talent for the 2024 campaign.
