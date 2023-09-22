4 Players on the Guardians' 40-Man Roster Who Don't Deserve a Role in 2024
These guys haven't proven that they deserve a spot on the team next year.
By Tyler Maher
1. Lucas Giolito
The current MLB season has been a wild ride for Lucas Giolito. He began the campaign with the Chicago White Sox — a team he was with since 2017 — before being moved to the Los Angeles Angels just before the trade deadline.
The veteran pitcher's time on the West Coast didn't last long. He was one of several Angels placed on waivers at the end of August, only to find himself being claimed by Cleveland two days later.
After Giolito struggled with Los Angeles, Guardians fans hoped that he could discover his touch in Cleveland. After all, we're talking about a hurler who finished 11th or better in AL Cy Young voting every year from 2019 to 2021.
Unfortunately, the version of Giolito on our hands isn't the prime version. The Santa Monica, CA native is 1-3 through four starts with the Guardians, surrendering 7 homers and 14 earned runs over 22 1/3 innings for a 5.64 ERA.
With our starting pitching rotation among the best in the American League, we don't need Giolito in 2024. Shane Bieber and Tanner Bibee will both be healthy again while Logan Allen, Cal Quantrill and Gavin Williams are all more-than-reliable starters.
Even if he closes out the season with a couple of strong showings, there's just no justifiable reason that Giolito, in his current state, should be in next year's rotation.
