4 studs (& 1 dud) from Cleveland Browns Week 6 win vs. 49ers
The Cleveland Browns pull off a surprising victory against the 49ers in Week 6, thanks to stellar performances from key players and a dominant secondary
Stud: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
How about JOK?
It was a very productive afternoon for the former second-round pick out of Notre Dame. He filled up the stat sheet to the tune of five tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass defense, two QB hits, and a sack.
And his game felt this productive. He was making plays all over the field and the 49ers probably felt at one point like the Browns had clones of no. 6 running around on the field.
This isn't the first time Owusu-Koramoah was a standout stud for the Browns, and it won't be the last. His skillset is the perfect fit in this defense. He's not the most physical off-ball linebacker in the game, but his speed and range are elite, so when the guys in front of him can hold the line of scrimmage, JOK is going to be able to fly around and be in on just about every single tackle.
You rarely see a play end without JOK in the camera frame flying toward the ball and that's exactly what made him such a beloved player coming out of Notre Dame and now in Cleveland.
This was one of the best games of his pro career thus far, and it's the kind of performance Browns fans would be happy to see repeated.