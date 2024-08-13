4 Wide Receivers Browns Can Still Trade For After Missing Out on Brandon Aiyuk
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have desperately tried to trade for Brandon Aiyuk since he requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, they reportedly had the framework of a deal in place last week with Amari Cooper being the asset going the other way. The final obstacle remaining was Aiyuk agreeing on a contract extension with the Browns.
In a surprising twist, the chances of Aiyuk suiting up for the 49ers increased tremendously over the weekend. According to the latest reporting out of San Francisco, two sides have been in communication and are optimistic about a potential extension.
This obviously sinks the Browns' chances of trading for the second-team All-Pro receiver. That doesn't mean, however, that Cleveland can't make a blockbuster trade for a playmaker. There are a couple of elite receivers who are on the trade block or will potentially hit it soon. Let's take a look.
1. Tee Higgins
The Bengals star wide receiver was in a contract holdout situation this offseason, skipping OTAs and mandatory minicamp. This resulted in him signing a one-year franchise tender in June. A long-term deal between the sides is still considered a long shot.
Higgins already asked for a trade early in the offseason so a potential move would not be surprising at all. The Bengals will likely prioritize paying Ja'Marr Chase for his extension. Considering how much they paid Joe Burrow, it's hard to imagine them breaking the bank for Higgins.
Deshaun Watson has already expressed a desire to play with the fellow Clemson Tiger. Whether it would make sense for the Browns to trade Amari Cooper for Higgins is another question but it's undeniable that the 25-year-old receiver would be an excellent addition in Cleveland.