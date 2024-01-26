5 Browns Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
With the NFL free agency period less than two months away, Browns fans won't be too sad to see these five players leaving Cleveland.
The Cleveland Browns head into the NFL offseason with a sense of optimism about the future. Sure, they didn't win a Super Bowl this year, but the Browns still managed to have an 11-campaign and made the playoffs despite dealing with injuries to key contributors like Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and more.
After the franchise's most successful campaign in a long time, it'll be interesting to see how general manager Andrew Berry handles the offseason — especially free agency. Spotrac lists the Browns as having 26 free agents this spring, leaving time to tell who stays and who goes.
When it comes to potential departures, don't expect Browns fans to be sad if these five players leave Cleveland in free agency.
1. P.J. Walker, QB
P.J. Walker didn't expect to see significant playing them when he signed with the Browns last season, but that changed quickly once Watson became plagued by injury issues in September.
Unfortunately, Walker didn't do much with any opportunities given to him. The former XFL passing yards leader only completed 54-of-111 passing attempts (48.6%) for 674 yards and one touchdown while throwing five interceptions with a putrid 52.2 passer rating.
Walker's underwhelming play (along with rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson's struggles) led to the Browns signing Joe Flacco in December. The signing wound up working in Flacco and Cleveland's favor, but it also illustrated just how bad Walker is given that he lost his job to a near-40-year-old QB who missed over half of the season.
With Watson returning next season, DTR still being under contract, and Flacco opening to return to the organization, it's clear that there's no spot left for Walker in Cleveland.