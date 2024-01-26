5 Browns Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
With the NFL free agency period less than two months away, Browns fans won't be too sad to see these five players leaving Cleveland.
3. Kareem Hunt, RB
The 2023 NFL season was a mixed bag when it came to the Kareem Hunt experience.
On one hand, the veteran rusher stepped up when the Browns needed him following Chubb's season-ending injury. The 28-year-old was far from the most dominant running back in the league, but he still managed to lead all Cleveland RBs with nine rushing TDs — a new personal best after recording eight as a rookie in 2017.
On the other hand, there was little to love about Hunt's game. The ex-Toledo product struggled to generate yardage, averaging just 27.4 rushing yards across 15 games while finishing with a career-worst 3.0 yards per carry. His 5.6 yards per reception and 78.3 passer rating when targeted were also new lows.
With Hunt's decline likely continuing as he nears 30, Browns fans won't be sad to see him go. Chubb, Jerome Ford, and Pierre Strong are all under contract for the 2024 campaign, leaving them with healthier and better options than what the former Pro Bowl RB brings to the table.