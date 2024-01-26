Browns Stadium Concert Reveal Hints at Week 1 Home Game
Cleveland Browns fans have a good idea of where their team will play in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season following Thursday's stadium concert announcement.
The Cleveland Browns' 2024 regular season schedule won't officially be revealed until May, but fans now have a good idea of where the Week 1 matchup will be played following the franchise's latest announcement.
Browns News: Cleveland to Open 2024 Campaign at Home?
The Browns announced on Thursday that music icons Billy Joel and Rod Stewart will be playing Cleveland Browns Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13.
So, how does a concert announcement indicate a Week 1 home opener?
Stadium concerts tend to ruin the fields that they played on. With Joel and Stewart playing in Cleveland on Friday, there just isn't enough time to get the field back up to a quality condition, meaning the Browns will likely play on the road in Week 2 (Sept. 15).
Assuming that the Browns are on the road in Week 2, holding the home opener in Week 1 seems more logical. The other option would force the team to wait until Week 3 to play in front of a home crowd, which seems improbable as I doubt the NFL would force Cleveland to open the campaign with back-to-back road matchups.
Having said that, Cleveland has only opened up a season at home four times since the start of the 2014 campaign, going 1-2-1 in those contests.
The Browns began the 2023 NFL season at home and it paid off, resulting in a one-sided 24-3 victory over the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Hopefully, the next campaign begins on a similar note.
The NFL officially revealed the 2023 schedule on May 12 last year, so expect a similar release date for next season's slate.
