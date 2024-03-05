5 Browns Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
Not all of the Cleveland Browns' pending free agents are guaranteed to return for the 2024 NFL season. Here's a look at the five who will most likely walk this offseason.
2. WR Marquise Goodwin
It's beginning to look more likely that Marquise Goodwin should contemplate hanging up his cleats.
The 2023 NFL season was one of the ex-Texas Longhorn's worst performances to date. Even though the Browns' wide receiver depth was far from stellar, Goodwin couldn't carve himself a role on offense, only turning 4-of-13 targets (30.8%) into 67 receiving yards and a first down. His 9.6 passer rating when targeted is significantly worse than if a quarterback throws nothing but incompletions (39.6).
It's been nearly seven years since Goodwin almost hit the 1,000-yard mark and now that he's 33, it's hard to imagine him ever returning to that level. It doesn't matter how well-liked he is in Cleveland's locker room because the fact remains that he won't help produce any on-field results at this stage of his career.
At the end of the day, the Browns must let Goodwin test his worth in free agency. There's just no way to justify bringing him back for another season unless management is craving more disappointment.