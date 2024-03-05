5 Browns Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
Not all of the Cleveland Browns' pending free agents are guaranteed to return for the 2024 NFL season. Here's a look at the five who will most likely walk this offseason.
3. TE Harrison Bryant
Tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant entered the 2023 season as two of QB Deshaun Watson's top weapons. Unfortunately, only one of the duo managed to live up to expectations.
Hint: it wasn't the former Florida Atlantic Owl.
Bryant's fourth NFL campaign was his worst thus far. Despite playing in all 17 games, the 25-year-old TE finished with his worst stat line to date, recording new career-lows when it came to targets (20), receptions (13), receiving yards (81), and yards per reception (6.2). It seems like he also fell out of the coaching staff's favor, given that he went from playing 48% of offensive snaps in 2022 to 33% last year.
For comparison, Njoku racked up a career-best output of 81 receptions for 882 yards and six TDs while suiting up on 82% of offensive snaps. He also earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time despite having to overcome gruesome facial burns suffered at the end of September.
Bryant's shortcomings would've been more negligible had he been a more efficient blocker. Although his PFF pass-blocking grade was the best it's ever been (80.7), his run-blocking mark of 49.7 wasn't helpful to a Cleveland team that ran the ball the fifth-most in 2023.
Harrison is still young enough to turn his career around, but it's clear that the Browns aren't the right fit for him. It's best to just let him walk this month.