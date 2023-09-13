5 Browns Most Likely to Be Inactive vs Steelers on Monday Night Football
The Cleveland Browns sent a strong message to the rest of the league with their blowout win in Week 1. Now they turn their attention to a Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who enter this game looking very vulnerable.
After so much went right for Cleveland in the opener, fans should expect a similar roster plan for Week 2. With that in mind, here are the most likely Browns players who'll be inactive on Monday.
Projecting Browns Week 2 Inactives vs Steelers
1. Ronnie Hickman
Juan Thornhill's unexpected calf injury caused him to sit in Week 1, though the Browns got by despite his absence. Assuming he's ready to return, undrafted rookie Ronnie Hickman will likely be squeezed out.
Hickman saw limited playing time against the New England Patriots, logging just 10 snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams. He did nothing to particularly impress, recording zeroes across the box score.
With veteran Rodney McLeod and second-year pro D'Anthony Bell -- the latter of whom played all 17 games for Cleveland last season -- providing great depth behind Thornhill and Grant Delpit at safety, there's simply not enough snaps to go around.
The coaching staff is obviosuly fond of Hickman after keeping him past cutdown day as an UDFA, so he'll continue to be in the mix for now.
The only thing that would save him from the inactive list in Week 2 would be Thornhill's delay being returned or another injury popping up.