Browns Get Another Big Break With Latest Steelers Injury News
It's only Week 2 but the Steelers are already very banged up.
It's safe to say the Cleveland Browns are enjoying the Pittsburgh Steelers' start to the 2023 season. Not only was Pittsburgh blown out 30-7 in Week 1, but infighting already appears to be breaking out in the locker room.
Now the Steelers are dealing with a significant injury on defense, as stud Cam Heyward will be out for up to eight weeks due to groin surgery. And if things weren't already bad enough, Mike Tomlin's squad has been dealt another blow.
Diontae Johnson Injury Update
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson will miss "a few weeks" due to a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The impact of Johnson's absence is obvious. The fifth-year pro has been productive since entering the league in 2019, putting up an average of 988.7 yards over the last three seasons. He's given Cleveland some serious trouble recently as well, tallying games of 98, 96 and 84 receiving yards since 2021.
Johnson's injury downgrades Pittsburgh's receiving corps ahead of Monday Night Football. George Pickens, who's already disgruntled about his usage, is now Kenny Pickett's No. 1 target. Meanwhile, Allen Robinson -- who's been a shell of himself in recent seasons -- becomes the WR2, with Calvin Austin III set to see a playing time boost.
Given the Browns' defense had no trouble shutting down Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 1, the Pickett-Pickens-Robinson attack won't have anyone shaking in their boots. However, this has all the makings of a trap game with Cleveland riding high and facing a shorthanded squad. Kevin Stefanski must ensure his team prepares seriously, or they'll risk dropping a very winnable game.
