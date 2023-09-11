George Pickens Already Causing Massive Drama for Steelers Ahead of Browns Matchup
The Steelers are already a mess.
Remember when Antonio Brown's drama was causing major issues in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room? Another Steelers wide receiver has decided to take up the mantle, and George Pickens is already stirring up major drama after the team's 0-1 start.
Pickens decided to "like" an Instagram comment taking a direct shot at Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Obviously we love to see this as Browns fans. Bashing Kenny Pickett? We're in. Stirring up ridiculous drama in a rival locker room? Inject it into our veins. But still, yikes.
We'll begrudgingly admit that Pickett was lights-out in the preseason, showing some real promise after a shaky rookie year. And in Week 1 he got about as tough a matchup as you can get. A lot of very good quarterbacks look bad against the San Francisco 49ers.
Pickett’s 232 yards, 1 TD and 2 interceptions weren’t great, but it's also not like his play removed all chances of Steelers receivers having success. I mean just look at the numbers they put up:
Player
Targets
Receptions
Yards
Yards / Target
George Pickens
7
5
36
5.14
Allen Robinson
8
5
64
8.00
Diontae Johnson
6
3
48
8.00
Calvin Austin
6
6
37
6.17
Having a bad game and them blaming it on somebody else when you were clearly the one at fault? Pickens is really playing the "more drama than they're worth WR" role to a tee.
It's just so easy to root against Pickens at this point.
Like every young Steelers WR who shows any promise, he was getting way overhyped. People were talking like this was the next Antonio Brown, not remembering that they'd just been wrong about calling Chase Claypool the next big thing only a couple of years ago. And the guy's off-field attitude has never looked like anything you want to see as a fan.
So watching Pickens implode the Steelers locker room in real time? Well, that's just going to make our Week 2 win over the Steelers that much more satisfying.
After what we just did to Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, what chance do Pickett and Pickens have of getting anything done?
I can't wait to see what kind of a stunt Pickens pulls after being shut down for a second straight game.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER