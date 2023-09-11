Browns vs Steelers Week 2 Opening Odds Project Cleveland to Make History on Monday Night Football
This is already looking like a historic season for the Browns.
The Cleveland Browns shocked most of the NFL world (but not us) with a Week 1 thrashing of the Cincinnati Bengals, and now they're on the verge of history with another AFC North matchup on tap in Week 2.
Here's a look at what the odds are saying about next week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Browns and Steelers.
Browns vs. Steelers Week 2 Opening Odds
First of all, you absolutely love to see the Browns rightfully favored even when playing on the road at Acrisure Stadium. You know how uncommon that is?
Since returning to Cleveland in 1999, the Browns have played 24 road games in Pittsburgh. They've only been favorites one time in those 24 games (in December 2019), and even then they were only favored by 1 point. This week's opening odds have them at 1.5 points (prior to any line movement), making this the biggest the Browns have been a road favorite over the Steelers in modern franchise history.
The other chance for Cleveland to make history?
This team has never started 2-0 since their 1999 return to Cleveland. The last time any Browns team had a 2-0 start was back in 1993 — Bill Belichick's third year as head coach.
That season ended up going south with Cleveland missing the playoffs at 7-9, but things feel a lot different this time around.
Our win in Week 1 wasn't just a normal win. It was an absolute blowout over the team that has won the AFC North in back-to-back seasons. Week 2 may be against a lesser team in the division, but a road game in Pittsburgh will never be an easy one.
if Cleveland comes out of this game at 2-0 like the oddsmakers project them to? It might be too early to start talking about an AFC championship, but it certainly feels like a playoff run is in the cards.
