5 Browns on the Roster Bubble Following Minicamp, OTAs
The final stretch of the NFL offseason is nearly here as the league's training camps are slated to begin in about one month. The Cleveland Browns revealed earlier this week that their camp opens on July 22, which only further hyped a fanbase that's hungry to see Kevin Stefanski & Co. improve on last year's Wild Card appearance.
The Browns' roster count currently sits at 89, per Spotrac, but that number will decline once training camp cuts begin. While players like Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett, and Deshaun Watson are locks to make the 53-man roster, that isn't the case for some players who underperformed during May and June's offseason activities (OTAs) and minicamp.
With that in mind, here are five Browns who likely find themselves on the roster bubble ahead of training camp.
5 Browns on Roster Bubble
1. Siaki Ika, DL
The Browns left the 2023 draft with seven new players, including defensive lineman Siaki Ika. Cleveland drafted the two-time All-Big 12 defender following a strong collegiate career that saw him win the 2019 National Championship with the LSU Tigers.
Unfortunately, the Browns' deep DL room made it difficult for Ika to see much playing time as a rookie. The former LSU/Baylor product only suited up for four games last season and didn't see many opportunities in his limited appearances, playing just 40 total snacks on defense and special teams.
While Ika is young enough to turn his career around, he might have to do so elsewhere. Not only did the Browns re-sign the likes of Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris this offseason, but they also used 2024 draft picks on Michael Hall (Round 2, Pick 54) and Jowon Briggs (Round 7, Pick 243). Considering how the rookie duo performed well during OTAs and minicamp, it's safe to say that Ika is going to face more competition than he did last year.
If Ika fails to prove that he belongs on the right side of the roster bubble, Cleveland won't hesitate to cut him. The Browns can save nearly $1 million by cutting or trade him before the season begins and that money can be used to address an area that isn't nearly as stacked as the defensive line.